Odisha Unveils Historic Health Scheme Partnership with Centre

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticized the former ruling BJD for not implementing Ayushman Bharat Yojana due to 'personal interests.' The Odisha government has now signed an MoU with the Centre to introduce the health scheme, benefiting 1.3 crore people across 30,000 hospitals nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 11:51 IST
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi accorded a warm welcome by locals at the Bhubaneswar airport on Tuesday. (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of Odisha's former ruling party, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi accused them of sidelining the state from the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) due to alleged 'personal interests.' This bold statement was made on Tuesday, following the state's recent decision to sign an agreement with the central government to implement the national health insurance scheme in Odisha.

The agreement, formalized at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, brought together the CEO of the National Health Authority and Odisha's Commissioner cum Secretary of the Department of Health & Family Welfare. The signing was attended by central dignitaries, including Union Health Minister JP Nadda and other senior ministers. Speaking at Bhubaneswar airport, CM Majhi expressed his satisfaction with the new partnership and criticized the BJD's previous handling of the scheme.

This strategic move will impact 1.3 crore Odisha residents, enabling them to access 30,000 hospitals nationwide. As implementation unfolds, citizens will benefit from a unified card system. CM Majhi also extended his greetings for the festive occasion of Makar Sankranti, receiving a warm airport welcome from locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

