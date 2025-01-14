Left Menu

Sanctions Surge: The Ripple Effect on Global Oil Shipping Rates

Supertanker freight rates surged after the U.S. expanded sanctions on Russia's oil industry, prompting traders to seek alternate shipping routes to China and India. The sanctions affected vessels transporting Russian, Venezuelan, and Iranian oil, tightening the market and increasing shipping costs significantly on key routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:23 IST
Sanctions Surge: The Ripple Effect on Global Oil Shipping Rates

Freight rates for supertankers skyrocketed following the U.S. government's expansion of sanctions on Russia's oil industry. This has led traders to scramble in booking alternative routes to transport fuel supplies to China and India.

The sanctions have impacted a significant portion of the 'shadow fleet,' vessels involved in shipping oil from Russia, Venezuela, and Iran. An estimated 35% of these tankers have been sanctioned by the U.S., Britain, or the EU, according to Lloyd's List Intelligence.

Chinese and Indian refiners, adapting to these new sanctions, have engaged multiple supertankers to ship oil from the Middle East, as observed in recent elevated freight rate trends across major shipping routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025