Uttarakhand CM Dhami Celebrates Uttarayan, Emphasizing Cultural Unity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conveyed his warm wishes to the state's citizens during the Uttarayan festival, observed on Tuesday. He expressed hope for prosperity as a result of Lord Surya Dev's blessings, asserting that the festival brings good fortune into people's lives. The Chief Minister attended a party meeting in Dehradun, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

CM Dhami remarked, "Lord Surya Dev's entry into Uttarayan today is observed in various forms throughout India, from Makar Sankranti to Lohri, Bihu, and Pongal. I extend my best wishes to everyone during this auspicious time." He further commented on the personal connection he feels with local legislators during visits, drawing parallels to familial bonds.

Reflecting on his over two-decade association with the Cantt Vidhan Sabha, he honored Late Harbans Kapoor for strengthening BJP's foothold in the region. Dhami articulated that the diligent efforts of his party workers contributed to BJP's electoral success in Haryana and Maharashtra. Earlier, he reiterated his good wishes to all for Makar Sankranti and underscored the festivity's cultural importance as a symbol of unity and the commencement of fortunate events in India.

CM Dhami concluded by expressing his desire for the festival to invigorate people's lives with renewed energy and zeal.

