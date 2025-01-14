Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Baltic as Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Circles Pipeline

Poland's authorities have denied reports of a Russian 'shadow fleet' ship circling the Baltic Pipe. While the gas pipeline from Norway to Poland remains operational, the incident highlights ongoing tensions due to previous attacks on critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea. NATO plans to enhance its presence in the area.

Updated: 14-01-2025 17:51 IST
Reports of a Russian 'shadow fleet' vessel circling the Baltic Pipe have heightened tensions in the Baltic Sea region. The Polish foreign ministry and military dismissed these claims, insisting that the gas pipeline is operating smoothly. However, NATO is on alert, planning to increase its presence in response to ongoing threats in the area.

The initial report from Polish broadcaster TVP World suggested that the shadow fleet vessel was seen near the pipeline, which carries gas from Norway to Poland. Polish military and foreign ministry officials have stated they have no information confirm such an incident.

Gaz System, the operator of the Polish segment of the pipeline, reassured that gas supply remains uninterrupted. This incident adds to the series of mysterious damages to underwater infrastructure since 2022. As a result, Baltic Sea nations and NATO are vigilant, with future security measures under discussion in Helsinki.

