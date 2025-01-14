HRTC Moves Toward Sustainable Transport with E-Buses

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a critical review meeting of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), issued directives to expedite the acquisition of 327 e-buses. The focus is on ensuring a time-bound completion of all necessary purchase formalities.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the procurement of 100 Metadoor mini buses aimed at improving services in rural regions, enhancing the operational and fiscal health of HRTC. Addressing the corporation's sustainability, he acknowledged the role of dedicated employees in its growing financial stability.

Technological advancements are on the agenda, including the introduction of a cashless payment system in buses, placing Himachal Pradesh at the forefront nationally. A comprehensive examination of HRTC's financials and performance at different administrative levels was conducted during the session, prompting guidance for further improvements.

In tandem with HRTC's review, CM Sukhu assessed other ongoing developmental projects in public works, education, and health sectors. A directive to expedite nearing completion projects was given, alongside instructions for the rationalization of tender form fees.

