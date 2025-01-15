Left Menu

The Rising Threat of the Shadow Fleet: Unregulated Oil Tankers Endanger Maritime Safety and Environment

The growth of unregulated oil tankers, known as the shadow fleet, poses increasing risks to maritime safety and the environment. These ships, often used by countries facing sanctions like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, are raising concerns due to their non-compliance with international regulations.

Updated: 15-01-2025 00:21 IST
Unregulated oil tankers, referred to as the 'shadow fleet,' are heightening risks to seafarers and the maritime environment, warned Arsenio Dominguez, head of the United Nations' shipping agency.

These vessels, employed by sanctioned nations like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, capitalized on moving oil despite international restrictions. Reports indicate at least 65 tankers have anchored at various global sites since new U.S. sanctions were declared in January 2024.

Dominguez emphasized the increasing peril presented by aging tankers and their frequent disregard for safety and environmental standards. An upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting will address this pressing issue, focusing on stricter oversight of ship-to-ship oil transfers and flag registry compliance.

