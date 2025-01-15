The Rising Threat of the Shadow Fleet: Unregulated Oil Tankers Endanger Maritime Safety and Environment
The growth of unregulated oil tankers, known as the shadow fleet, poses increasing risks to maritime safety and the environment. These ships, often used by countries facing sanctions like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, are raising concerns due to their non-compliance with international regulations.
Unregulated oil tankers, referred to as the 'shadow fleet,' are heightening risks to seafarers and the maritime environment, warned Arsenio Dominguez, head of the United Nations' shipping agency.
These vessels, employed by sanctioned nations like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, capitalized on moving oil despite international restrictions. Reports indicate at least 65 tankers have anchored at various global sites since new U.S. sanctions were declared in January 2024.
Dominguez emphasized the increasing peril presented by aging tankers and their frequent disregard for safety and environmental standards. An upcoming International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting will address this pressing issue, focusing on stricter oversight of ship-to-ship oil transfers and flag registry compliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Court Acquits Two in Attempted Murder Case Due to Testimony Gaps
Virat Kohli's Controversial Survival in Sydney Test: Simon Taufel Explains
Anil Kapoor Joins Matrimony.com for Community-Centric Campaign
Timothee Chalamet Teases Jake Gyllenhaal in Denis Villeneuve Race
Croatia’s Presidential Showdown: Milanovic vs. Primorac