Left Menu

Navigating Troubled Waters: IMO's Stand on Global Maritime Crises

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez addressed the geopolitical nature of the Red Sea crisis, emphasizing the organization's efforts to engage countries and ensure maritime safety. Thanking initiatives like the Indian Navy's support, he highlighted ongoing collaborations with UN agencies and focus on piracy mitigation in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:26 IST
Navigating Troubled Waters: IMO's Stand on Global Maritime Crises
  • Country:
  • India

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is actively consulting with countries worldwide on maritime crises, Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stated. While acknowledging the uncontrollable geopolitical issues in the Red Sea, he emphasized their role in safeguarding ships and crews by engaging key stakeholders.

Speaking at the Green Shipping Conclave 2025, Dominguez highlighted how the IMO facilitates dialogue both directly and through UN agencies to tackle such challenges. He called upon nations, including India, to leverage their connections to aid international maritime stability.

While piracy remains a concern, progress has been made since the Somali piracy crisis over a decade ago. The IMO continues to implement projects focusing on governance in vulnerable areas and appreciates the contributions of the Indian Navy and other supportive countries in providing crucial security in regions like the Gulf of Aden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025