Navigating Troubled Waters: IMO's Stand on Global Maritime Crises

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is actively consulting with countries worldwide on maritime crises, Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stated. While acknowledging the uncontrollable geopolitical issues in the Red Sea, he emphasized their role in safeguarding ships and crews by engaging key stakeholders.

Speaking at the Green Shipping Conclave 2025, Dominguez highlighted how the IMO facilitates dialogue both directly and through UN agencies to tackle such challenges. He called upon nations, including India, to leverage their connections to aid international maritime stability.

While piracy remains a concern, progress has been made since the Somali piracy crisis over a decade ago. The IMO continues to implement projects focusing on governance in vulnerable areas and appreciates the contributions of the Indian Navy and other supportive countries in providing crucial security in regions like the Gulf of Aden.

