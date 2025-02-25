Inside Apple's Legal Showdown: Phil Schiller's Testimony on App Store Fees
Phil Schiller admitted to opposing Apple's in-app transaction fees outside its system, fearing court-ordered competition mandates. Epic Games alleges Apple's monopoly over its App Store, leading to ongoing legal battles. Apple now offers alternative payment links but charges fees, raising concerns of compliance and collection risks.
- Country:
- United States
Phil Schiller, a longstanding executive at Apple, admitted on Monday to initially opposing fees for in-app transactions processed outside of Apple's own payment system. His concern was that these fees might violate a court mandate aiming to foster more competition in the market.
Schiller gave his testimony in the ongoing legal battle against Epic Games in an Oakland federal courtroom. Despite the legal struggle spanning over four and a half years, Epic alleges Apple's App Store unlawfully monopolizes the market, raking in billions annually from exclusive payment commissions.
After exhausting all possibilities for appeal, Apple opened doors for alternative payment links while maintaining substantial transaction commissions—a decision pushing Epic to contend that such tactics discourage developers from opting for different payment methods.
