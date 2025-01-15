Congress's new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' will be inaugurated today

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, arrived at the party's new headquarters, 'Indira Bhawan,' which is set to be inaugurated today. Posters referring to the building as 'Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhawan' have also been spotted at the venue.

The new office, located at 9A, Kotla Road, will open its doors at 10.00 am on January 15, marking a historic moment for the party's legacy spanning over 139 years. The inauguration will be presided over by Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), in the presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Indian National Congress, and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The ceremony is set to be attended by prominent party leaders, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), former Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and MPs. Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa said, "This is a very good sign. The country needs a vibrant opposition...This is a very welcome occasion for all secular nationalist forces to be together..."

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, "24, Akbar Road was historic and will remain historic. It gave us 4 Prime Ministers, we were in power for 24 years and in the opposition for 22 years...We had good days and bad days, both in that office. Congress party and the country got a lot from that office...We are going to move into this new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' with a lot of enthusiasm..." Senior leader Ambika Soni said, "This will herald good tidings for Congress...The new phase which will begin today will go equally well if not better..."

As per the release, the new AICC headquarters is named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, symbolising the Congress Party's continuing mission to uphold the vision of its stalwarts. As the party that led India's freedom movement under the leadership of luminaries like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel, the Congress has remained steadfast in its dedication to building a modern, democratic, and equitable India, the release said. This event will bring together a distinguished gathering of leaders from across the country.

The release stated that about 400 top leaders have been invited to attend the ceremony, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Permanent and Special Invitees, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Leaders, Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, AICC Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, and Heads of Departments and Cells. Former Chief Ministers, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders, Union Ministers, and General Secretaries of the AICC are also among the prominent invitees. The Indira Gandhi Bhawan is designed to meet the evolving needs of the party and its leaders, featuring modern facilities to support administrative, organisational, and strategic activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)