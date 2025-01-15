Ukraine Faces 'Massive' Missile Strike Amid Power Outages

In a move to counter a 'massive' Russian missile strike, Ukraine introduced emergency power cuts across six regions, according to the country's national grid operator on Wednesday.

While air force intelligence in Kyiv flagged multiple missile launchings by Russia during a nationwide air-raid alert, there were no instant reports of any inflicted damage. Ukrenergo confirmed that the regions of Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad are experiencing these power restrictions.

In parallel developments, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko noted on social media that 'preventative measures' concerning the distribution system had also been implemented. The strikes are part of Russia's ongoing missions to destabilize Ukraine's energy grid amid the Kremlin's enduring three-year ground campaign.

