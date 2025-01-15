Left Menu

Ukraine Faces 'Massive' Missile Strike Amid Power Outages

Ukraine has imposed emergency power cuts in six regions due to a 'massive' Russian missile strike, as reported by the national grid operator. Although numerous missiles were launched, no immediate damage was reported. Preventative energy measures are being enforced amid ongoing Russian air strikes.

In a move to counter a 'massive' Russian missile strike, Ukraine introduced emergency power cuts across six regions, according to the country's national grid operator on Wednesday.

While air force intelligence in Kyiv flagged multiple missile launchings by Russia during a nationwide air-raid alert, there were no instant reports of any inflicted damage. Ukrenergo confirmed that the regions of Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad are experiencing these power restrictions.

In parallel developments, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko noted on social media that 'preventative measures' concerning the distribution system had also been implemented. The strikes are part of Russia's ongoing missions to destabilize Ukraine's energy grid amid the Kremlin's enduring three-year ground campaign.

