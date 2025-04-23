Guatemala's Deputy Energy Minister Detained: Allegations Stir Controversy
Luis Pacheco, Guatemala's deputy energy minister and former Indigenous leader, is detained over terrorism charges. He led Los 48 Cantones, advocating for President Bernardo Arevalo. Pacheco claims innocence, and Arevalo criticizes the arrest as unjust. The arrest follows Pacheco's support for Arevalo during election controversy.
On Wednesday, Guatemalan authorities took Luis Pacheco, the deputy energy minister, into custody. Formerly a prominent Indigenous leader, Pacheco faces accusations of terrorism and illicit association.
Pacheco once led Los 48 Cantones, a Western Guatemalan Indigenous group, championing causes for current President Bernardo Arevalo. As he entered the courtroom, Pacheco, visibly restrained, insisted on his innocence.
The detention, which included former group treasurer Hector Chaclan, prompted Arevalo to label the act a "cruel blow" against Guatemalans, particularly following Pacheco's vocal support amid prosecutorial challenges to Arevalo's election victory in 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
