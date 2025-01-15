Left Menu

India's Strategic Naval Expansion Boosts National Security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced India's plan to modernize its military by 2025 with a focus on self-reliance. The commissioning of three advanced warships in the Indian Ocean Region underscores India's growing strategic importance and commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities and national security.

Updated: 15-01-2025 12:03 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the government's dedication to bolstering national security and achieving self-reliance in defense. On Wednesday, he announced plans to modernize India's military forces and implement crucial reforms by 2025. The launch of three advanced warships—INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer—showcases India's strategic growth.

Singh highlighted the Indian Ocean Region's increased strategic importance, noting it now rivals the historical significance of the Atlantic Ocean. This area, crucial for global commerce and trade, faces challenges such as illegal trafficking and geostrategic tensions, all amid India's long-standing economic interests and naval priorities.

The Defence Minister affirmed India's advancements in indigenously developing military technology. With initiatives like the 'Year of Reforms' in 2025, Singh is confident that India's defense sector will introduce reforms elevating its security capabilities, further strengthening the nation's standing in international maritime domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

