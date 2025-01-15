Left Menu

Boosting Turmeric Exports: India's Roadmap to $1 Billion by 2030

India aims to export USD 1 billion worth of turmeric by 2030, as per the ICRIER-Amway report. It recommends targeted interventions, enhancing quality standards, and strengthening value-added chains. Establishing a National Turmeric Board could streamline processes and introduce international benchmark standards to solidify India's global position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:37 IST
Boosting Turmeric Exports: India's Roadmap to $1 Billion by 2030
  • Country:
  • India

India is setting its sights on achieving USD 1 billion in turmeric exports by 2030, according to a newly released report by ICRIER and Amway.

The launch of the National Turmeric Board in Telangana's Nizamabad marks a pivotal step toward strengthening India's position as a global leader in turmeric production and exports. Deepak Mishra, ICRIER Director, unveiled the report on Wednesday, outlining necessary strategies.

Key recommendations include establishing a nodal agency like the National Turmeric Board to ensure quality and streamline certification. Linking subsidies to developing high-end product chains, boosting R&D, and forming international agreements for quality standards are crucial. These steps aim to position India as a reliable high-quality turmeric supplier globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025