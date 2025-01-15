Boosting Turmeric Exports: India's Roadmap to $1 Billion by 2030

India is setting its sights on achieving USD 1 billion in turmeric exports by 2030, according to a newly released report by ICRIER and Amway.

The launch of the National Turmeric Board in Telangana's Nizamabad marks a pivotal step toward strengthening India's position as a global leader in turmeric production and exports. Deepak Mishra, ICRIER Director, unveiled the report on Wednesday, outlining necessary strategies.

Key recommendations include establishing a nodal agency like the National Turmeric Board to ensure quality and streamline certification. Linking subsidies to developing high-end product chains, boosting R&D, and forming international agreements for quality standards are crucial. These steps aim to position India as a reliable high-quality turmeric supplier globally.

