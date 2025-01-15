Left Menu

Empowering Social Startups: Bharat Impact Initiative's Bold Move

Jubilant Bhartia Foundation is empowering social impact startups under its Bharat Impact initiative. It selected 15 startups targeting underserved societal segments, providing them with mentorship, infrastructure, and funding opportunities to ensure growth and self-sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:41 IST
The Jubilant Bhartia Foundation is making strides in supporting social impact-driven startups, emphasizing their growth and self-sustainability. According to Director Hari S Bhartia, these enterprises effectively reach underserved societal segments with minimal capital, gaining attention for their grassroots solutions.

Under its ambitious Bharat Impact initiative, the foundation has recently announced the selection of 15 innovative startups across various sectors, chosen from 11 states. These startups focus on issues prevalent in smaller towns and rural areas, such as healthcare, education, and sustainability, emphasizing the necessity for self-sustainability in their operations.

This initiative provides the selected startups with grants and connects them with a network of mentors, industry experts, and impactful resources. Through a unique incubation model, Jubilant Group Businesses extend experiential training, financial support, and infrastructural backing to the startups, facilitating their growth and contribution to addressing significant societal challenges.

