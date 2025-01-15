Mahakumbh 2025 Welcomes Global Delegates to Spiritual Epicenter

The Mahakumbh 2025 is stepping onto the global stage as a 21-member delegation from ten countries descends on Prayagraj to engage in the sacred rituals at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. This international visit, slated for Thursday, is confirmed by an official statement from the Uttar Pradesh government.

This diverse group, hailing from nations including Fiji, Finland, Guyana, Malaysia, Mauritius, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, and the UAE, underscores the growing worldwide fascination with this spiritual event. Their itinerary, arranged by the Ministry of External Affairs, includes participation in a heritage walk and a helicopter tour offering panoramic views of the Mahakumbh area. The visitors will be accommodated in the tent city, courtesy of the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, ensuring their comfort during their stay.

Captured under the governance of Yogi Adityanath, this year's Mahakumbh has captured global interest. Running from January 13 to February 26, the festival's forthcoming key bathing dates are January 29, February 3, and February 12, culminating in the Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)