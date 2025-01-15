Tragic Honour Killing Shakes Gwalior: Woman's Pursuit of Love Meets Fatal Opposition

In a chilling case of honour killing, Gwalior district in Madhya Pradesh witnessed the brutal murder of a 20-year-old woman by her own father and cousin. The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening when the victim, Tanu Gurjar, expressed her desire to marry the man she loved, opposing a family-fixed arranged marriage.

Despite efforts by family members and even a local community meeting to persuade her, Tanu stood firm in her decision, sparking a violent reaction from her father and cousin who, driven by fear of social stigma, shot her dead. The police, present during a panchayat meeting, were approached by the family to talk to Tanu but tragically, the murder occurred when the constables stepped aside at the family's request.

Post-murder, the weapon was seized, and the accused were immediately taken into custody by the authorities. Tanu had earlier released a video declaring her family would be responsible if she faced harm, as they refused her wish to marry her beloved. Investigations are ongoing as the community mourns the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)