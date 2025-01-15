Colors and Flavors Soar at the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025

The International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 at Secunderabad's Parade Grounds provided a vivid spectacle as colorful kites painted the sky, and visitors savored a wide selection of traditional sweets from across India. The event, organized by the government and the Ministry of Culture, featured comprehensive security measures and logistical arrangements.

The festival welcomed international kite flyers, with enthusiasts from different countries showcasing their skills. Women from various regions shared their culture by selling beautifully crafted sweets. A Canadian tourist expressed delight, remarking on the favorable 25-degree weather, contrasting it to Canada's harsh winter conditions.

Another visitor from Malaysia noted the need for strong, steady winds for optimal kite flying. This was his first visit to Hyderabad, having frequently attended kite festivals in Ahmedabad. The festival attracted large crowds eager to experience the vibrant kites and delightful sweets over three days.

The Telangana government hosted the festival from January 13-15, 2025, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. The event served as a platform for showcasing regional arts, crafts, and cuisine alongside an impressive collection of national and international kites.

In collaboration with the CLIC Trust, the Department of Tourism and Culture organized the three-day International Sweet Festival, held annually during Makar Sankranti, underscoring India's rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

