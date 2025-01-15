Left Menu

Colors and Flavors Soar at the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025

The International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 at Secunderabad's Parade Grounds dazzled visitors with vibrant kites and a rich array of traditional sweets. Organized by the Telangana government, the event drew participants globally, uniting cultures through art, cuisine, and kite flying from January 13-15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:14 IST
Colors and Flavors Soar at the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025
Enormous kites paint skies at International Kite Sweet Festival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 at Secunderabad's Parade Grounds provided a vivid spectacle as colorful kites painted the sky, and visitors savored a wide selection of traditional sweets from across India. The event, organized by the government and the Ministry of Culture, featured comprehensive security measures and logistical arrangements.

The festival welcomed international kite flyers, with enthusiasts from different countries showcasing their skills. Women from various regions shared their culture by selling beautifully crafted sweets. A Canadian tourist expressed delight, remarking on the favorable 25-degree weather, contrasting it to Canada's harsh winter conditions.

Another visitor from Malaysia noted the need for strong, steady winds for optimal kite flying. This was his first visit to Hyderabad, having frequently attended kite festivals in Ahmedabad. The festival attracted large crowds eager to experience the vibrant kites and delightful sweets over three days.

The Telangana government hosted the festival from January 13-15, 2025, coinciding with Makar Sankranti. The event served as a platform for showcasing regional arts, crafts, and cuisine alongside an impressive collection of national and international kites.

In collaboration with the CLIC Trust, the Department of Tourism and Culture organized the three-day International Sweet Festival, held annually during Makar Sankranti, underscoring India's rich cultural heritage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025