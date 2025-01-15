Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Record Devotee Turnout

At a high-level review meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged officials to accelerate preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh. The event, expected to draw between 8 to 10 crore devotees, will take place at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, with a major focus on Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

Officials were briefed on the lessons from Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti festivals, which saw more than 6 crore people partake in the holy dip. CM Yogi underscored the importance of enhancing logistics and safety measures in light of these experiences as the state anticipates even larger gatherings.

The Chief Minister directed the reinforcement of transportation, medical services, and law enforcement, as well as improved coordination with the railways to ensure timely special train services. Infrastructure upgrades, including better mobile networks, continuous bus operations, and essential services like sanitation, water, and electricity, were prioritized.

Senior officials from various departments, including police and urban development, attended the meeting. The Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13, with ongoing religious fervor marked by mass holy dips recognized as the largest human gathering.

To honor participants, the state government organized a spectacular floral shower from helicopters during the first Amrit Snan, as devotees engaged in spirited chanting. CM Yogi highlighted the Kumbh as a testament to the strength and faith of Sanatan Dharma, noting the spiritual significance for millions of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)