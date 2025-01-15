INS Vagsheer Joins Indian Navy: A Landmark in Indo-French Defense Collaboration

INS Vagsheer, the sixth submarine in the P75 Kalvari-class series, has been officially commissioned into the Indian Navy. The ceremony, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, marked a significant addition to India's naval prowess. The event also saw the presence of Naval Group Chairman Pierre Eric Pommellet and representatives from France and India, celebrating this landmark achievement.

The INS Vagsheer, constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited using Naval Group's Scorpene design, was launched in April 2022. Following successful sea trials, it joins its predecessors INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, INS Vela, and INS Vagir, commissioned from 2017 to 2023. Pommellet expressed pride in contributing to the P75 program and hailed its alignment with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' policies.

The P75 project underscores India and France's strong defense collaboration, fostering a rich industrial ecosystem with over 100 local firms and involving many Indian engineers. The state-of-the-art Scorpene submarines, known for their stealth and operational agility, enhance India's defense capabilities, showcasing the success of this strategic partnership in submarine technology development.

(With inputs from agencies.)