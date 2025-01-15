Left Menu

India's Sugar Production Faces 13.62% Decline Amidst Seasonal Challenges

India's sugar production dropped by 13.62% to 130.55 lakh tonnes during the 2024-25 marketing season, as reported by NFCSFL. The top sugar-producing states, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, witnessed declines in output. A total production of 270 lakh tonnes is estimated for the current season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:39 IST
India's Sugar Production Faces 13.62% Decline Amidst Seasonal Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar industry is grappling with a significant drop in production, with figures falling by 13.62% to 130.55 lakh tonnes for the current marketing season of 2024-25, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL) revealed on Wednesday.

The decline is evident in the top sugar-producing states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, which have seen notable reductions in output compared to last year. These states reported lower figures, attributing to the overall downturn in production.

With an estimated total output of 270 lakh tonnes for 2024-25, down from 319 lakh tonnes the previous year, the industry braces for challenges ahead, especially with average sugar recovery rates slipping to 8.82% from 9.42% a year earlier, excluding ethanol diversions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025