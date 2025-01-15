India's Sugar Production Faces 13.62% Decline Amidst Seasonal Challenges

India's sugar industry is grappling with a significant drop in production, with figures falling by 13.62% to 130.55 lakh tonnes for the current marketing season of 2024-25, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL) revealed on Wednesday.

The decline is evident in the top sugar-producing states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, which have seen notable reductions in output compared to last year. These states reported lower figures, attributing to the overall downturn in production.

With an estimated total output of 270 lakh tonnes for 2024-25, down from 319 lakh tonnes the previous year, the industry braces for challenges ahead, especially with average sugar recovery rates slipping to 8.82% from 9.42% a year earlier, excluding ethanol diversions.

