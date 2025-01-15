Left Menu

'Sweet Struggle: India's Sugar Output Sees Sharp Decline'

India's sugar production falls by 13.62%, reaching 130.55 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season. Main producers Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka report declines due mainly to a decrease in sugar recovery rates. NFCSFL projects a total sugar output of 270 lakh tonnes, down from 319 lakh tonnes last year.

India's sugar industry is facing a significant challenge as production dropped by 13.62% to 130.55 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 marketing season, according to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL). This decline is a notable decrease from last year's 151.20 lakh tonnes.

The sugar marketing season, which runs from October to September, has seen downward trends in production within the top sugar-producing states. Uttar Pradesh's output fell to 42.85 lakh tonnes from 46.10 lakh tonnes, Maharashtra dropped to 43.05 lakh tonnes from 52.80 lakh tonnes, and Karnataka reported a decline to 27.10 lakh tonnes from 31 lakh tonnes as of January 15.

The average sugar recovery rate, excluding diversion for ethanol, also decreased to 8.82% from last year's 9.42%. The NFCSFL estimates this year's total production will be 270 lakh tonnes, significantly down from last year's 319 lakh tonnes.

