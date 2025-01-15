Left Menu

Seventh Regional Industry Conclave to Empower Shahdol's Industrial Landscape

The seventh Regional Industry Conclave at Shahdol's University Institute of Technology will showcase regional industrial potential, gather over 4000 participants, and initiate 28 new industrial units. With key addresses and presentations, the event highlights investment opportunities across sectors including renewable energy, IT, minerals, and tourism.

Regional Industry Conclave in Shahdol (Photo / X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Institute of Technology in Shahdol is set to host the seventh edition of the Regional Industry Conclave this Thursday. The event, aimed at bolstering regional industries through collaboration, has been announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who extols the potential of Shahdol's industrial landscape.

The conclave will feature policy discussions and innovations, with an expected attendance of around 4000 participants and over 2000 industrialists. Chief Minister Yadav will inaugurate and dedicate 28 industrial units during the event. Additionally, he plans to engage in one-on-one discussions with top industrialists nationwide.

Presentations from distinguished officials, such as Raghvendra Kumar Singh and Manu Shrivastava, will explore investment opportunities across various sectors, including renewable energy and IT. The event will also feature exhibits and promote local artisans through an interactive platform for entrepreneurs and investors to explore state policies and expand market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

