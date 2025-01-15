India Boosts Connectivity and Economy with Sonmarg Tunnel Inauguration

At a roundtable on barrier-less tolling organized by Primus Partners and Think Infra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored infrastructure's vital role in national development.

On January 13, during the Z-Morh Tunnel Project inauguration in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, Gadkari emphasized infrastructure's importance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel, accompanied by Union Minister Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Gadkari stated, "To develop, India must improve infrastructure. Developed domains in water, energy, transport, and communication are essential for industry, tourism, and trade promotion. The Prime Minister tasked us with infrastructure development to enrich Jammu and Kashmir along with India." The Rs2,717 crore tunnel is set to transform connectivity and spur economic growth.

Gadkari, on Social Media X, praised the tunnel as an engineering marvel ensuring year-round Srinagar-Ladakh connectivity. "A Marvel of Engineering: Ensuring Seamless Connectivity Year-Round! Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Sonmarg Tunnel, costing Rs2,717 crore over 11.98 km, bypassing avalanche areas. It boosts Srinagar-Leh trade, reduces travel time, promotes tourism, creates jobs, and secures supply chains," he posted. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)