Hindenburg Research Calls It Quits Amid Speculation

Nate Anderson, founder of Hindenburg Research, announced the firm's shutdown. Hindenburg, notable for its critical reports against Gautam Adani's conglomerate, faces claims of ties to George Soros and the deep state.

The closure comes amidst discussions of possible pressures from the Trump administration. Critics speculate over the true motivations, hinting at undisclosed regulatory actions.

The financial firm had previously targeted high-profile companies for alleged fraud. Anderson plans to share insights into Hindenburg's methodologies over the next six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)