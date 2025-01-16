AI: Driving Democratic Access to India's Wealth Creation

Left Menu

Madhabi Puri Buch, Sebi chairperson, highlights the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in democratizing India's market ecosystem. Sebi's initiatives aim to create an inclusive market environment, incorporating advanced technology to enable wealth creation for Indian citizens. AI serves as the crucial element in these transformative efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhabi Puri Buch, the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), emphasized the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) in democratizing the market ecosystem for Indian citizens. Speaking at a Sebi-organized event, Buch outlined AI as the driving force behind numerous initiatives focused on making the market more inclusive.

Buch stressed that AI is not only a technology powerhouse but also a democratizing force within organizations, allowing them to incorporate technological advancements into daily operations without relying solely on specialized talent. This approach aims to create a system where wealth creation is accessible to all citizens.

Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani also highlighted Sebi's use of AI to expedite the processing of initial public offering documents, meeting the regulator's goal to complete the tasks on time. Buch compared the rapid adoption of AI technologies like ChatGPT to illustrate the accelerated pace of transformation led by technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

