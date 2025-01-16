Left Menu

Burgum Pledges Energy Expansion: Powering National Security

Doug Burgum, nominated as secretary of the interior, commits to boosting U.S. energy production on public lands, reversing Biden's restrictive policies. His approach aims to enhance national security and consumer benefits, while maintaining environmental standards. Burgum's leadership may signal a shift towards maximized energy operations under Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:02 IST
Burgum Pledges Energy Expansion: Powering National Security
Doug Burgum

Doug Burgum, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Interior, announced his plans to aggressively support increased energy production on U.S. public lands and waters, deeming it essential for national security.

During his nomination hearing, Burgum made clear that his tenure would mark a significant departure from the Biden administration's restrictive energy policies, which sought to curb oil and gas drilling to combat climate change. He noted, 'Restricting American energy production does not decrease demand; it simply transfers it to countries like Russia and Venezuela.'

Burgum emphasized that boosting energy output could lower consumer prices while still ensuring environmental protections. The Interior Department manages vast expanses of land ripe for drilling, areas crucial for U.S. oil and gas output amidst a global demand fueled by geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

