Himachal Pradesh Police Crack Down on Extensive Drug Network

The Himachal Pradesh Police have dismantled an inter-state and international drug-trafficking network with ties to Dubai. Six arrests have been made, and significant quantities of illegal goods and money have been seized. Investigations reveal the use of various assets to hide illicit gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh Police have successfully dismantled an international drug-trafficking network, believed to be linked to Dubai, officials announced. To date, six individuals have been arrested in connection with this vast operation.

The operation gained momentum when Kuldeep Singh was apprehended with 262 grams of crude heroin on October 27, 2024. Following Singh's arrest, police nabbed Rajesh Kumar on April 8. Raj Kumar, also known as Sethi, was later apprehended, leading to a raid on Mohit Singh alias Tony in Pathankot.

Authorities discovered substantial amounts of cash, gold, and silver during their raids. Additional seizures included multiple vehicles, real estate deeds, and frozen bank accounts. The investigation has exposed how the network laundered drug money through gold, insurance, and real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

