NCW Chairperson Leads Inquiry into Murshidabad Violence

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, announced plans to visit Murshidabad in the coming days following reports of recent violence against women in the area. The panel has initiated an inquiry into the events that transpired on April 11 and 12.

During her visit, Rahatkar, alongside fellow commission members like Archana Majumder, intends to speak with the women who suffered during the violence. According to reports, communal unrest in Mandirpara, Dhulian, and Shamsherganj areas resulted in several cases of molestation.

The violence has forced hundreds to seek refuge in Malda after crossing the Bhagirathi River. Rahatkar's visit will also include discussions with local officials to understand the district's challenges amidst the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)