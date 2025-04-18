Left Menu

NCW Chairperson Leads Inquiry into Murshidabad Violence

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar and her team will visit Murshidabad to investigate violence against women during communal unrest. Suo motu action has been taken following reports of molestation. The visit aims to meet affected women, officials, and assess the situation firsthand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 01:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, announced plans to visit Murshidabad in the coming days following reports of recent violence against women in the area. The panel has initiated an inquiry into the events that transpired on April 11 and 12.

During her visit, Rahatkar, alongside fellow commission members like Archana Majumder, intends to speak with the women who suffered during the violence. According to reports, communal unrest in Mandirpara, Dhulian, and Shamsherganj areas resulted in several cases of molestation.

The violence has forced hundreds to seek refuge in Malda after crossing the Bhagirathi River. Rahatkar's visit will also include discussions with local officials to understand the district's challenges amidst the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

