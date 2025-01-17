Mining Titans: The Potential Mega-Merger of Rio Tinto and Glencore

Reports have emerged that mining giants Rio Tinto and Glencore are in early discussions about a merger, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News.

With a combined market valuation of approximately $158 billion, this merger would represent the largest deal in the mining sector, overtaking the current leader BHP with its $126 billion valuation. However, it remains unclear if the dialogue is still active.

Both companies have declined to comment, and while Glencore's shares have surged by 7.4%, Rio Tinto's shares fell by 2.5%. A source informed Reuters of previous, brief talks initiated by Glencore last year that have since been discontinued.

(With inputs from agencies.)