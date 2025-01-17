Mining Titans: The Potential Mega-Merger of Rio Tinto and Glencore
Rio Tinto and Glencore have engaged in preliminary talks about a possible merger, potentially creating a mining behemoth with a market value of $158 billion. The deal would surpass BHP's market value, but it's uncertain if talks are ongoing. Past merger discussions were halted in 2014.
Reports have emerged that mining giants Rio Tinto and Glencore are in early discussions about a merger, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News.
With a combined market valuation of approximately $158 billion, this merger would represent the largest deal in the mining sector, overtaking the current leader BHP with its $126 billion valuation. However, it remains unclear if the dialogue is still active.
Both companies have declined to comment, and while Glencore's shares have surged by 7.4%, Rio Tinto's shares fell by 2.5%. A source informed Reuters of previous, brief talks initiated by Glencore last year that have since been discontinued.
