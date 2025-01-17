Left Menu

Mining Titans: The Potential Mega-Merger of Rio Tinto and Glencore

Rio Tinto and Glencore have engaged in preliminary talks about a possible merger, potentially creating a mining behemoth with a market value of $158 billion. The deal would surpass BHP's market value, but it's uncertain if talks are ongoing. Past merger discussions were halted in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 03:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reports have emerged that mining giants Rio Tinto and Glencore are in early discussions about a merger, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News.

With a combined market valuation of approximately $158 billion, this merger would represent the largest deal in the mining sector, overtaking the current leader BHP with its $126 billion valuation. However, it remains unclear if the dialogue is still active.

Both companies have declined to comment, and while Glencore's shares have surged by 7.4%, Rio Tinto's shares fell by 2.5%. A source informed Reuters of previous, brief talks initiated by Glencore last year that have since been discontinued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

