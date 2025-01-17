Assam's Bold Financial Moves: Empowering Women and Securing State Employees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has greenlit a Rs 2,000 crore allocation aimed at implementing a spectrum of developmental schemes. The Cabinet sanctioned guidelines that will extend financial support to 27 lakh women belonging to the Self-Help Group community. Under this initiative, beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 initially, Rs 25,000 in the second phase with bank and government aid, and up to Rs 50,000 in the third phase through banking channels.

Additional funding of Rs 70 crore is earmarked for road infrastructure connecting Balimukh to Sildubi via Bhuragaon, while Rs 55 crore will improve Morigaon Town's drainage system. Furthermore, the Assam government has formalized arrangements with the State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India (UBI) for insurance benefits targeting state employees.

In a recent cabinet meeting in North Lakhimpur, the Finance Department was given the nod to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with scheduled commercial banks to provide zero-premium insurance to more than four lakh permanent or regular state employees. This scheme offers significant coverages such as minimum Rs 10 lakh for Term Life Insurance, up to Rs 2 crore for Air Accidental Insurance, and competitive health insurance rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)