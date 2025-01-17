Left Menu

Bus and Lorry Collision on Chittoor-Thatchur Highway Leaves Several Injured

Several individuals sustained injuries following a collision between a bus and a lorry near Gangasagaram, Chittoor district. The bus, traveling from Tirupati to Trichy, overturned on the Chittoor-Thatchur Highway. Injured persons were taken to Chittoor District Hospital and critically injured were moved to CMC Vellore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:12 IST
Bus and Lorry Collision on Chittoor-Thatchur Highway Leaves Several Injured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A collision between a bus and a lorry on the Chittoor-Thatchur Highway near Gangasagaram in Chittoor district has left several people injured, according to police reports.

The accident occurred in the early hours while the bus was traveling from Tirupati to Trichy, causing it to overturn.

Injured passengers have been admitted to Chittoor District Hospital, while those in critical condition have been transferred to CMC Vellore for advanced treatment, as per Inspector Srinivas Rao of the Chittoor East Circle Police Station. Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025