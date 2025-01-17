Bus and Lorry Collision on Chittoor-Thatchur Highway Leaves Several Injured

A collision between a bus and a lorry on the Chittoor-Thatchur Highway near Gangasagaram in Chittoor district has left several people injured, according to police reports.

The accident occurred in the early hours while the bus was traveling from Tirupati to Trichy, causing it to overturn.

Injured passengers have been admitted to Chittoor District Hospital, while those in critical condition have been transferred to CMC Vellore for advanced treatment, as per Inspector Srinivas Rao of the Chittoor East Circle Police Station. Further details are awaited.

