Karnataka Congress Unrest: Leadership Change Rumors Dismissed

Randeep Surjewala, AICC general secretary for Karnataka, refuted claims of a notice to Minister Satish Jarkiholi over leadership change remarks. Jarkiholi urged swift appointment of a KPCC president post-Lok Sabha elections. Despite internal tensions, Surjewala and leaders downplayed any immediate leadership shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:47 IST
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Randeep Surjewala, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary responsible for Karnataka, repudiated on Friday any current claims that Minister Satish Jarkiholi has been issued a notice by the Congress high command over his statements on the leadership change within the party's state unit.

Addressing reporters, Surjewala questioned the source of these rumors, underscoring that there was no basis for initiating a notice against any minister. This statement comes in light of Jarkiholi's recent appeal to the high command for the prompt appointment of a full-time Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, citing the expiration of the current president DK Shivakumar's term post his elevation to Deputy Chief Minister.

Jarkiholi, aligned with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, expressed concerns over the party's organizational pace post-2023 elections. Although internal rifts have surfaced publicly, KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary confirmed the high command's request for a report on ministers discussing leadership changes. Meanwhile, Shivakumar, maintaining his position, asserted that the KPCC leadership is not up for grabs without demonstrated dedication and acknowledgment from party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

