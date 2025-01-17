India's Automotive Ascent: A Future Driven by Youth and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of both demand and aspiration in propelling the growth of India's auto industry. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Modi articulated the vibrant presence of these elements within the nation, crediting India's youthful demographic as a driving force behind the automotive sector's future.

The prime minister elaborated on India's trajectory towards becoming a developed nation, forecasting exponential growth in the mobility sector. Factors contributing to this include a large youth population, an expanding middle class, swift urbanization, and modern infrastructure developments. Modi emphasized the role of affordable, locally manufactured vehicles in advancing this sector.

Highlighting an impressive 12% growth rate in the auto industry, Modi attributed this to India's high aspirations and youthful energy. He noted a significant increase in exports and domestic demand, reflected in the sales of approximately 25 million vehicles annually. Modi expressed optimism about India's prominent role in the global mobility landscape.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, themed "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain," seeks to encourage collaboration and innovation. Running from January 17-22 across venues in New Delhi and Greater Noida, the Expo features numerous shows and conferences aimed at uniting stakeholders in the mobility sector.

With extensive international participation, this industry-led event, backed by the government, highlights global and regional policy collaborations. It is organized by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with support from industry bodies, aiming to serve as a comprehensive platform for the mobility value chain.

