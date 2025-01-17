Left Menu

India's Automotive Ascent: A Future Driven by Youth and Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's vibrant growth prospects in the auto industry, driven by youth and a burgeoning middle class. Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, he highlighted the transformative journey toward a developed India, boosted by 'Make in India' initiatives and global collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:21 IST
India's Automotive Ascent: A Future Driven by Youth and Innovation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: @NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of both demand and aspiration in propelling the growth of India's auto industry. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Modi articulated the vibrant presence of these elements within the nation, crediting India's youthful demographic as a driving force behind the automotive sector's future.

The prime minister elaborated on India's trajectory towards becoming a developed nation, forecasting exponential growth in the mobility sector. Factors contributing to this include a large youth population, an expanding middle class, swift urbanization, and modern infrastructure developments. Modi emphasized the role of affordable, locally manufactured vehicles in advancing this sector.

Highlighting an impressive 12% growth rate in the auto industry, Modi attributed this to India's high aspirations and youthful energy. He noted a significant increase in exports and domestic demand, reflected in the sales of approximately 25 million vehicles annually. Modi expressed optimism about India's prominent role in the global mobility landscape.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, themed "Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain," seeks to encourage collaboration and innovation. Running from January 17-22 across venues in New Delhi and Greater Noida, the Expo features numerous shows and conferences aimed at uniting stakeholders in the mobility sector.

With extensive international participation, this industry-led event, backed by the government, highlights global and regional policy collaborations. It is organized by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India with support from industry bodies, aiming to serve as a comprehensive platform for the mobility value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025