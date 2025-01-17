Saif Ali Khan's Brush with Danger: Insights and Reactions

In the wake of an alarming incident involving the esteemed actor Saif Ali Khan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, labeled the attack as 'tragic.' Issuing assurances of Mumbai's safety, Kishan highlighted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's dedicated stance on public security. The actor-MP reiterated his prayers for Saif's swift recovery following this unnerving event.

The attack unfolded inside Khan's 11th floor Bandra residence early Thursday when an intruder confronted his maid. As the actor intervened, an altercation followed, leaving Khan with multiple stab wounds. Surgeons at Lilavati Hospital successfully operated on a vital injury to Saif's thoracic spinal cord, a result of a 2.5-inch knife lodged in his spine.

Mumbai Police promptly clarified the case's status, denying any detentions linked to the attack. While initial reports suggested potential questioning of a suspect, authorities refuted these. Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home, Yogesh Kadam, dismissed gang involvement claims, asserting it was a theft attempt that spiraled into violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)