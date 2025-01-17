Saif Ali Khan's Brush with Danger: Insights and Reactions
BJP MP Ravi Kishan expresses concern over the attack on Saif Ali Khan, emphasizing Mumbai's safety under CM Devendra Fadnavis. The incident, described as a theft attempt, left Saif wounded. He underwent surgery for spinal injuries. Police confirmed no gang involvement, and investigations are ongoing.
In the wake of an alarming incident involving the esteemed actor Saif Ali Khan, BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, labeled the attack as 'tragic.' Issuing assurances of Mumbai's safety, Kishan highlighted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's dedicated stance on public security. The actor-MP reiterated his prayers for Saif's swift recovery following this unnerving event.
The attack unfolded inside Khan's 11th floor Bandra residence early Thursday when an intruder confronted his maid. As the actor intervened, an altercation followed, leaving Khan with multiple stab wounds. Surgeons at Lilavati Hospital successfully operated on a vital injury to Saif's thoracic spinal cord, a result of a 2.5-inch knife lodged in his spine.
Mumbai Police promptly clarified the case's status, denying any detentions linked to the attack. While initial reports suggested potential questioning of a suspect, authorities refuted these. Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home, Yogesh Kadam, dismissed gang involvement claims, asserting it was a theft attempt that spiraled into violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Police have got many clues in Saif Ali Khan knife attack case: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Visuals of intruder at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment building traced at 6th floor, star lives on 12th floor: police sources.