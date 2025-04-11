Devendra Fadnavis Discusses Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the NIA and Union Home Ministry will decide the location for probing 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana. He appreciated PM Modi for extraditing Rana from the US to face India's justice, offering Mumbai police's full cooperation.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced that the National Investigation Agency and the Union Home Ministry will determine the location for interrogating Tahawwur Rana, the alleged 26/11 terror plotter.
Rana, extradited from the US, may not necessarily be brought to Mumbai, but Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated that Mumbai police are ready to cooperate fully with the NIA. He affirmed this stance during a recent press conference.
Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extraditing Rana, allowing Mumbai citizens to see him face the Indian justice system for his role in the 2008 attacks.
