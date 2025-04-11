Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Discusses Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the NIA and Union Home Ministry will decide the location for probing 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana. He appreciated PM Modi for extraditing Rana from the US to face India's justice, offering Mumbai police's full cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:50 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Discusses Extradition of 26/11 Conspirator
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced that the National Investigation Agency and the Union Home Ministry will determine the location for interrogating Tahawwur Rana, the alleged 26/11 terror plotter.

Rana, extradited from the US, may not necessarily be brought to Mumbai, but Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated that Mumbai police are ready to cooperate fully with the NIA. He affirmed this stance during a recent press conference.

Fadnavis expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extraditing Rana, allowing Mumbai citizens to see him face the Indian justice system for his role in the 2008 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025