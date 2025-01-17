Global Equities Rally Amid Lower Bond Yields and Strong Earnings

Global equities experienced an upswing on Friday, thanks to declining bond yields, stronger than expected growth figures from China, and upbeat earnings reports that supported riskier assets. The U.S. dollar regained some losses, spurred by speculation around a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in June.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose by 0.7%, marking its largest one-week gain since September. Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX also hit intraday records, with Wall Street's S&P 500 gaining 0.9%, driven by positive bank earnings. China's 5% economic growth rate met expectations, adding to investor optimism.

Japan's Nikkei experienced minor declines, while global bond yields, which surged earlier this year, have now paused. The fall in yields has dampened inflationary concerns, contributing to a positive outlook for equities. Meanwhile, oil prices faced downward pressure despite ongoing sanctions affecting the Russian energy trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)