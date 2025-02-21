Federal Reserve's Delicate Balancing Act Amid Inflation Uncertainties
Federal Reserve officials are assessing inflation risks and the uncertain impact of President Trump's trade and immigration policies. Officials suggest holding or cutting rates amid these complexities. Inflation's trajectory remains unpredictable, with tariffs and potential rate cuts being key influencing factors in the economic outlook.
Federal Reserve officials are closely monitoring inflation risks and contemplating the uncertain effects of President Trump's trade, immigration, and regulatory policies. Several officials indicated that although U.S. inflation appears to be cooling, more interest rate cuts could still be needed in the future.
Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler emphasized that current conditions warrant holding federal funds rates steady, citing persistent inflationary risks. Trump's tariff threats against key trading partners add complexity, with unclear consequences on prices.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic predicts potential interest rate cuts but acknowledges significant uncertainty. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem warns inflation might stall above targets, necessitating cautious policy adjustments. The Fed's upcoming decisions will be crucial in navigating these economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
