Nepal's Ambitious Energy Roadmap: 28,500 MW by 2035

In a bold statement on Friday, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli unveiled the government's roadmap to generate 28,500 megawatts of electricity by 2035. The announcement was made during the silver jubilee event of the Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal in Kathmandu.

The Prime Minister assured stakeholders of ample market opportunities for energy consumption, given the upcoming establishment of heavy industries like iron, steel, and fertilizer plants. Furthermore, previously closed industries will be reopening under new modalities.

The government is exploring green hydrogen energy initiatives and encourages both domestic and international private sector investments in the hydropower sector, aiming to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and prioritize renewable sources.

