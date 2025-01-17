Left Menu

Nepal's Ambitious Energy Roadmap: 28,500 MW by 2035

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli announced plans to generate 28,500 MW of electricity by 2035. The government's roadmap includes initiatives for green hydrogen energy production and the involvement of private and foreign investors. Heavy industries are set to boost energy consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:35 IST
Nepal's Ambitious Energy Roadmap: 28,500 MW by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a bold statement on Friday, Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli unveiled the government's roadmap to generate 28,500 megawatts of electricity by 2035. The announcement was made during the silver jubilee event of the Independent Power Producers' Association Nepal in Kathmandu.

The Prime Minister assured stakeholders of ample market opportunities for energy consumption, given the upcoming establishment of heavy industries like iron, steel, and fertilizer plants. Furthermore, previously closed industries will be reopening under new modalities.

The government is exploring green hydrogen energy initiatives and encourages both domestic and international private sector investments in the hydropower sector, aiming to reduce dependency on fossil fuels and prioritize renewable sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025