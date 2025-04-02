South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, has expressed optimism over the country’s shifting energy mix, following the latest data from the Ember Electricity Data Explorer, which reveals a significant drop in coal’s share of the national electricity generation. According to the data, coal accounted for 74.31% of South Africa's electricity generation in January 2025, marking a new record low. This reduction includes behind-the-meter estimates, showcasing a substantial decrease in coal reliance.

Dr. George welcomed the positive trend, emphasizing that the reduction in coal usage is crucial in the country’s efforts to lower its carbon emissions. This is in line with South Africa’s ongoing commitment to both national and international climate change goals, as the country continues its transition to greener and more sustainable energy sources.

Transition to Renewable Energy Gaining Momentum

The data provided by Ember also highlights the growing role of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy generation. In January 2025, solar power contributed 11.28% to South Africa’s electricity grid, while wind power provided 4.94%. Together, solar and wind accounted for 16.22% of the country’s total electricity generation. These figures are particularly significant, as they showcase the increasing presence of proven renewable energy technologies in South Africa’s power system.

The department believes these statistics are indicative of a positive shift in the country’s energy landscape, as it seeks to diversify away from coal. With the global call for countries to meet their climate commitments, South Africa’s continued focus on increasing the share of renewable energy is critical.

Dr. George further emphasized the importance of this transition, noting, “This reduction in coal’s share is a vital step toward lowering emissions and aligning with our national and international climate commitments. The growing contribution of renewables is equally promising, and I look forward to seeing continued growth in solar and wind energy.”

Accountability for Eskom and Future Energy Goals

As the Minister referenced his earlier decision to grant Eskom, the state-owned electricity supplier, exemptions for their coal-fired stations, he highlighted the necessity of continuing the trend toward a reduction in emissions. “It is particularly important that we continue to see a decrease in emissions, for which Eskom will be held accountable,” George said. Eskom has long been a focal point in the nation’s energy debates, with critics and advocates alike calling for more action to be taken in response to the country’s electricity challenges.

The shift toward renewable energy is part of the government's broader strategy to tackle climate change while addressing the needs of an energy-hungry nation. Despite coal’s continued dominance, the trends suggest that efforts to diversify the energy mix and reduce carbon footprints are making progress. The Minister reaffirmed that his department would continue collaborating with stakeholders across the public and private sectors to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable future for South Africa’s energy infrastructure.

A Collaborative Effort for a Sustainable Future

South Africa’s energy transition, however, is not without its challenges. Coal has historically played a central role in the country’s electricity generation, and transitioning away from it requires not only the development of renewable energy infrastructure but also a shift in energy policy, market dynamics, and workforce adaptation. Minister George emphasized that the transition must be both environmentally responsible and socially equitable, ensuring that all sectors of society are included in the shift toward cleaner energy.

“My department remains committed to supporting this transition, working with all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, reduce emissions, and ultimately secure a healthier planet for future generations,” Dr. George said in his statement.

South Africa’s long-term energy strategy is focused on sustainable growth, which will continue to prioritize the integration of renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydropower. As global attention on climate change intensifies, South Africa’s actions in diversifying its energy mix reflect a growing recognition of the urgent need for change.

Ember, an energy think tank dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition through data and policy analysis, has played a key role in providing the vital information that supports these shifts. By focusing on the challenges and opportunities within the energy sector, Ember provides valuable insights that aid in the development of policies that can help accelerate South Africa’s move toward a greener energy future.

Conclusion

South Africa’s energy landscape is at a critical juncture, with a clear trend toward reducing its reliance on coal and increasing the role of renewable energy. The latest figures are a testament to the progress being made, but much work remains to be done. Minister George’s comments reflect the ongoing commitment of South Africa’s leadership to ensure that the country’s energy future is both sustainable and equitable. By supporting renewable energy development, reducing emissions, and holding key players like Eskom accountable, South Africa is setting the stage for a cleaner, more sustainable future.