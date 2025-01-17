Farmers Unite in Indefinite Hunger Strike: Demanding Justice with Minimum Support Price

A group of farmers has intensified their protest with a hunger strike at the Khanauri protest site, Punjab. This act of defiance is in solidarity with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting to push for farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Since February last year, the farmers, organized under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have camped at the border of Punjab and Haryana. Despite being denied entry to Delhi by security forces, they persist in their quest for justice, signaling their readiness to sacrifice everything for future generations.

Recently, health concerns for Dallewal emerged due to his prolonged fasting, prompting the Supreme Court to request his health report. The farmers, resolute in their stand, plan to continue their protest march to Delhi on January 21, reinforcing their call for action and reform.

