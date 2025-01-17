Left Menu

Farmers Unite in Indefinite Hunger Strike: Demanding Justice with Minimum Support Price

Farmers, under leadership from Jagjit Singh Dallewal and others, continue an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri protest site, demanding a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Their protest at the Punjab-Haryana border aims for change, backed by farmer groups since November 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:56 IST
Farmers Unite in Indefinite Hunger Strike: Demanding Justice with Minimum Support Price
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A group of farmers has intensified their protest with a hunger strike at the Khanauri protest site, Punjab. This act of defiance is in solidarity with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting to push for farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Since February last year, the farmers, organized under the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have camped at the border of Punjab and Haryana. Despite being denied entry to Delhi by security forces, they persist in their quest for justice, signaling their readiness to sacrifice everything for future generations.

Recently, health concerns for Dallewal emerged due to his prolonged fasting, prompting the Supreme Court to request his health report. The farmers, resolute in their stand, plan to continue their protest march to Delhi on January 21, reinforcing their call for action and reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025