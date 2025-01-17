Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Tour to Singapore Garners Strong Start

On Friday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy embarked on a foreign tour, receiving an overwhelming response on its first day, according to a release from the Telangana Chief Minister's Office. The Chief Minister is leading the 'Telangana Rising' delegation, which commenced its Singapore tour with discussions at the world-renowned Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and other key officials, such as Jayesh Ranjan and VLV SS Subbarao. The delegation visited ITE's campus to assess their skill development offerings and advanced facilities, reflecting Telangana's commitment to boosting educational and industrial synergies.

In talks involving about 20 field experts, the delegation emphasized collaboration possibilities. Industry Minister D. Sridhar Babu highlighted the new courses at Young India Skill University aimed at satisfying the skilled workforce demand. The ITE responded positively, agreeing to cooperate with the Skill University, and formalized this commitment through an MoU.

