The Untold Dynamics of Parental Favouritism

A recent study sheds light on the delicate dynamics of parental favoritism, revealing that younger siblings typically receive more favorable treatment. However, older children benefit from increased autonomy, according to a review of 30 studies involving nearly 19,500 participants.

Alexander Jensen, the lead author and associate professor at Brigham Young University, emphasizes the importance of understanding which children might experience favoritism and its potential positive or negative impacts. Parental bias can manifest in various ways, including differential interaction, financial support, and control.

The study highlights correlations between parental favoritism and factors such as birth order, gender, and children's personality traits. This nuanced understanding can help parents and clinicians address potentially harmful patterns and ensure equitable love and support for all children.

