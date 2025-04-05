National Security Shake-up: Ties to Trump May Determine Fate of Military Leaders

In a surprising move this week, General Timothy Haugh, head of the National Security Agency, was abruptly dismissed from his post, sparking widespread speculation about the rationale behind the decision. According to far-right activist Laura Loomer, the sacking is tied to Haugh's connections with retired General Mark Milley, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump. Loomer, known for her controversial conspiracy theories, made the claim in a social media post, though she provided no concrete evidence to support her assertions.

This development has prompted concern among current and former military officials, who fear a potential purge of individuals perceived as disloyal by Trump's inner circle, given their previous association with Milley or service under President Joe Biden's administration. Lawmakers, especially Democrats, express alarm over what they perceive as a shift from an apolitical military to one that aligns closely with political allegiances.

Haugh's dismissal is part of a series of personnel changes within the national security apparatus, including NSA Deputy Director Wendy Noble and several National Security Council members. The ripple effect of this shake-up could extend to other top military leaders, as the Trump administration reportedly scrutinizes promotions connected to Milley's career. The overarching concern is the chilling message this sends to military officials: offer purely professional advice at your peril.

(With inputs from agencies.)