Erroneous DHS Email Sparks Panic Among Ukrainians in the U.S.
A mistaken email from the Department of Homeland Security caused panic among Ukrainians in the U.S., falsely stating their legal status was revoked. The DHS clarified the error, confirming no changes to their status. This incident highlighted the fragile situation of immigrants relying on temporary legal protections.
An error-strewn email sent to multiple Ukrainians residing in the U.S. under a humanitarian program sent shockwaves throughout their community. The email wrongly stated that their legal status was revoked and threatened removal from the U.S. within seven days.
Following concerns raised, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security clarified that the email was sent mistakenly. The Ukrainian parole program, set up after the 2022 Russian invasion, was still in place, the DHS confirmed.
Many recipients were overwhelmed with distress, fearing deportation. Angela Boelens, president of the non-profit IA NICE, reported pervasive panic among affected families, emphasizing that the email contradicted prior assurances about revocation protocol. DHS assured that their legal terms remained unchanged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
