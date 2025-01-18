Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway's Non-Fare Revenue Boost Through Innovative Ads

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) achieved significant non-fare revenue growth from April to December 2024, generating Rs. 3.5 crore through innovative advertising strategies on station premises and trains. Digital and outdoor ads enhanced passenger experiences while providing brands expansive visibility and engagement opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:40 IST
Innovative advertisement initiatives (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has recorded notable progress in generating non-fare revenue, accumulating approximately Rs. 3.5 crore from various advertising efforts between April and December 2024. The strategy, focusing on non-operational earnings, included digital advertisement initiatives at prominent stations like Guwahati and Kamakhya.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR, highlighted the impact of these digital ads in offering businesses platforms to engage with target audiences, while simultaneously enhancing passenger experiences. Advertisements were strategically placed in high-traction areas such as the Siliguri City Booking Office, New Jalpaiguri, and Katihar stations.

Additionally, outdoor advertisements, including hoardings in places such as Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri stations, contributed Rs. 1.82 crore to revenue. Novel solutions like vinyl wraps on train coaches added roughly Rs. 1 crore, transforming trains into mobile platforms for brand promotions. Digital ads on foot bridges further modernized advertising approaches for sustained revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

