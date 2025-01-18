Legacy of NTR: A Tribute to a Cinema Icon and Political Reformer
Andhra Pradesh Minister, Nara Lokesh, and the Nandamuri family commemorated NTR's 29th death anniversary at NTR Ghat. Remembered as a Telugu icon, NTR was celebrated for his profound impact on film and politics, with leaders emphasizing his dedication to social justice and public welfare.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh convened at NTR Ghat to honor the 29th death anniversary of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), an icon in both cinema and politics.
NTR, praised as the embodiment of Telugu culture, began as a cinematic sensation, inspiring as a political leader advocating for self-respect, social justice, and public welfare within the Telugu Desam Party.
Family members, including actor Jr NTR, and political figures like Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, paid respects, highlighting NTR's legacy in empowering marginalized communities and envisioning better governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement