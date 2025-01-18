Left Menu

Legacy of NTR: A Tribute to a Cinema Icon and Political Reformer

Andhra Pradesh Minister, Nara Lokesh, and the Nandamuri family commemorated NTR's 29th death anniversary at NTR Ghat. Remembered as a Telugu icon, NTR was celebrated for his profound impact on film and politics, with leaders emphasizing his dedication to social justice and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:14 IST
Legacy of NTR: A Tribute to a Cinema Icon and Political Reformer
Nara Lokesh pays tribute to NTR at his memorial in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh convened at NTR Ghat to honor the 29th death anniversary of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), an icon in both cinema and politics.

NTR, praised as the embodiment of Telugu culture, began as a cinematic sensation, inspiring as a political leader advocating for self-respect, social justice, and public welfare within the Telugu Desam Party.

Family members, including actor Jr NTR, and political figures like Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, paid respects, highlighting NTR's legacy in empowering marginalized communities and envisioning better governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025