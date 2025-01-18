Legacy of NTR: A Tribute to a Cinema Icon and Political Reformer

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh convened at NTR Ghat to honor the 29th death anniversary of the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), an icon in both cinema and politics.

NTR, praised as the embodiment of Telugu culture, began as a cinematic sensation, inspiring as a political leader advocating for self-respect, social justice, and public welfare within the Telugu Desam Party.

Family members, including actor Jr NTR, and political figures like Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, paid respects, highlighting NTR's legacy in empowering marginalized communities and envisioning better governance.

