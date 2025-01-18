Left Menu

Waqf Bill Under Scrutiny: JPC Seeks Community Input Amid Tight Timeline

The Lok Janshakti Party has raised concerns from the Muslim community about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. As the Joint Parliamentary Committee tours the country, including Bihar, to gather input, time constraints press them to finalize a comprehensive report before the budget session commencing January 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:57 IST
Waqf Bill Under Scrutiny: JPC Seeks Community Input Amid Tight Timeline
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Arun Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has voiced its concerns regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, highlighting apprehensions from the Muslim community. On Saturday, party leader Arun Bharti stated that these issues have been raised by their chief, Chirag Paswan, particularly as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) interacts with various stakeholders in Bihar.

JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal emphasized the urgency of their task, noting limited time to present their findings before the budget session begins on January 31. The committee is extensively travelling across the nation to meet with the Waqf Board, minority representatives, and other parties to compile a thorough report.

Pal also mentioned past instances of disputed Waqf claims, such as in Kerala and Kumbh land, necessitating the bill's introduction for clarity. With 34 meetings already conducted in Delhi and engagements with over 200 delegations, the JPC aims to enhance transparency and provide a meaningful update to the Waqf Act of 1995.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025