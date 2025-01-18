Waqf Bill Under Scrutiny: JPC Seeks Community Input Amid Tight Timeline
The Lok Janshakti Party has raised concerns from the Muslim community about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. As the Joint Parliamentary Committee tours the country, including Bihar, to gather input, time constraints press them to finalize a comprehensive report before the budget session commencing January 31.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has voiced its concerns regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, highlighting apprehensions from the Muslim community. On Saturday, party leader Arun Bharti stated that these issues have been raised by their chief, Chirag Paswan, particularly as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) interacts with various stakeholders in Bihar.
JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal emphasized the urgency of their task, noting limited time to present their findings before the budget session begins on January 31. The committee is extensively travelling across the nation to meet with the Waqf Board, minority representatives, and other parties to compile a thorough report.
Pal also mentioned past instances of disputed Waqf claims, such as in Kerala and Kumbh land, necessitating the bill's introduction for clarity. With 34 meetings already conducted in Delhi and engagements with over 200 delegations, the JPC aims to enhance transparency and provide a meaningful update to the Waqf Act of 1995.
