Pioneering Collaboration: Auretics and CSIR Join Forces for Joint Health Innovation

In a landmark move for healthcare innovation, Auretics Limited has inked a Technology Transfer Agreement (ToT) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The agreement was facilitated by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) and finalized during the inauguration of the CSIR Innovation Complex in Mumbai. This collaboration marks a significant step in tackling joint health challenges through science-backed solutions.

The partnership centers on a clinically-tested herbal formulation for cartilage formation, developed at CSIR-IHBT in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The event, held at the CSIR-NIO Regional Centre Campus in Andheri (West), Mumbai, was attended by notable dignitaries, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, as well as Dr. V.K. Saraswat and Dr. V.K. Paul from NITI Aayog. Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary of DSIR, highlighted the crucial role of science-industry partnerships in advancing national objectives.

Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited, emphasized the transformative potential of this agreement, stating: 'By bringing this innovative herbal formulation to market, we aim to address prevalent cartilage-related issues and promote wellness across India.' Crafted through meticulous scientific inquiry, the formulation promises an affordable, effective treatment for early-stage arthritis and joint health problems, demonstrating a convergence between scientific excellence and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Arvind Kumar Gupta of CSIR-IHBT lauded the formulation's foundation in robust clinical research, noting that it signifies a breakthrough in combating cartilage degeneration. The partnership is anticipated to bring diverse benefits, including improved healthcare access and a boost to innovation and economic growth, enhancing India's reputation for scientific advancement.

Aligning with India's ambition of fusing traditional knowledge with cutting-edge science, this agreement signifies a commitment to building a healthier, self-reliant nation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)