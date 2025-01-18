MHA Awards FCRA Certificates to 67 Associations Enhancing Community Welfare

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificates to 67 associations across India this year. These organizations actively contribute to social, cultural, educational, religious, and economic progress, impacting communities nationwide.

Among the notable recipients are four Delhi-based associations, including the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, Sambhavna Trust, Vyomini Social Foundation, and Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN). The Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, established under the aegis of His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama, operates under an irrevocable public trust status.

Newcomers such as West Bengal-based Alipurduar Manabik Mukh, which provides affordable healthcare services, have joined established names like Maharashtra Lokahita Seva Mandal and the Maha Bodhi Society of India. The FCRA rules ensure proper utilization and transparency of foreign funds to protect India's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)