MHA Awards FCRA Certificates to 67 Associations Enhancing Community Welfare

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificates to 67 associations in 2023, fostering social, cultural, educational, religious, and economic activities. Notable recipients include the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust and other essential organizations operating nationwide. This initiative promises enhanced communal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) certificates to 67 associations across India this year. These organizations actively contribute to social, cultural, educational, religious, and economic progress, impacting communities nationwide.

Among the notable recipients are four Delhi-based associations, including the Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, Sambhavna Trust, Vyomini Social Foundation, and Centre for Equity and Inclusion (CEQUIN). The Dalai Lama Charitable Trust, established under the aegis of His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama, operates under an irrevocable public trust status.

Newcomers such as West Bengal-based Alipurduar Manabik Mukh, which provides affordable healthcare services, have joined established names like Maharashtra Lokahita Seva Mandal and the Maha Bodhi Society of India. The FCRA rules ensure proper utilization and transparency of foreign funds to protect India's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

