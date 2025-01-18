SVAMITVA Scheme: Empowering Rural India with Property Ownership

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the SVAMITVA scheme, emphasizing its importance in empowering rural citizens and building a foundation for a 'strong and prosperous' rural India. Out of the 65 lakh property cards issued, 45 lakh have been distributed in Uttar Pradesh alone. Adityanath also conveyed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing his views on social media platform X, CM Yogi Adityanath acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in realizing the vision of a strong rural India through the Swamitva Yojana. He noted, 'In this sequence, more than 65 lakh property cards were distributed to rural citizens, with Uttar Pradesh's 45 lakh Gharauni leading the count. This initiative is transforming beneficiaries' lives,' he added.

The UP Chief Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for this initiative that positively impacts crores of citizens and congratulated the beneficiaries on their new property cards. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed out over 65 lakh property cards across ten states and two union territories.

During the event, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the SVAMITVA scheme, calling it a 'historic day for villages and the rural economy.' Initiated five years ago, the scheme aims to provide legal property proof to villagers. In the past five years, about 1.5 crore people have received ownership cards. Today, 65 lakh families were provided ownership cards, signifying the scheme's success in transforming rural India.

The SVAMITVA initiative (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) aims to supply accurate property ownership records, contributing to a reduction in land disputes. This scheme marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards rural empowerment and improved governance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)